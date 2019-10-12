Lady Antlers take down S.A. Kennedy 3-0 - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Lady Antlers take down S.A. Kennedy 3-0

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, October 12, 2019 12:00 am

Lady Antlers take down S.A. Kennedy 3-0 Billy Nabours hccommunityjournal.com | 0 comments

The Lady Antlers continued their successful District 26-5A volleyball campaign on Friday at Antler Gym with a 3-0 sweep of  San Antonio Kennedy by set scores of 25-6, 25-11, 25-10.

In the match with the Lady Rockets, Tivy got a bucketful of effort from a majority of its roster

Kills leaders were Keirson Jalowy and Ally Scheidle 11.

Assists were also led by Scheidle’s 20 and aces went to Neva Henderson with 10. The block topper was Hailey Davis at two and Savana Trahan had eight digs.

Other notables for the Lady Antlers included Kindal Brown with five kills. Henderson and Trahan finished with nine and four assists, respectively. Paige Melcher served up seven aces and Jalowy pounded in five digs.

Tivy (25-11, 9-3) will be off Tuesday, but will then host San Antonio Wagner on Friday, Oct. 18.

Junior Varsity

Tivy junior vrsity won in two sets  with scores being 25-18, 25-21.

Abi Haines recorded 11 kills. Amelia Balser added seven aces. Allie Finch recorded seven digs.

Freshmen

The freshmen won 25-15, 25-15 with no other details to report.

Posted in , on Saturday, October 12, 2019 12:00 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]