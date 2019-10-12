Lady Antlers take down S.A. Kennedy 3-0

The Lady Antlers continued their successful District 26-5A volleyball campaign on Friday at Antler Gym with a 3-0 sweep of San Antonio Kennedy by set scores of 25-6, 25-11, 25-10.

In the match with the Lady Rockets, Tivy got a bucketful of effort from a majority of its roster

Kills leaders were Keirson Jalowy and Ally Scheidle 11.

Assists were also led by Scheidle’s 20 and aces went to Neva Henderson with 10. The block topper was Hailey Davis at two and Savana Trahan had eight digs.

Other notables for the Lady Antlers included Kindal Brown with five kills. Henderson and Trahan finished with nine and four assists, respectively. Paige Melcher served up seven aces and Jalowy pounded in five digs.

Tivy (25-11, 9-3) will be off Tuesday, but will then host San Antonio Wagner on Friday, Oct. 18.

Junior Varsity

Tivy junior vrsity won in two sets with scores being 25-18, 25-21.

Abi Haines recorded 11 kills. Amelia Balser added seven aces. Allie Finch recorded seven digs.

Freshmen

The freshmen won 25-15, 25-15 with no other details to report.