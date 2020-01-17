Lady Spikes split with Boerne South

BOERNE – After being down 22-11 at halftime the Lady Spikes 8A team went on a 15-1 run in the third quarter and never looked back as they defeated Boerne South 41-34 on Thursday in middle school basketball action.

“Cameron Sibert and Carolyn Bond held Boerne’s best player to only two baskets in the second half after she had scored 13 points in the first half,” said HPMS coach Liberty Davis.

Scorewise for the Lady Spikes, Stella Hendricks and Taylor Kubacak led the winners with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Karlyn Dyal and Bond had six points each, Solaya Gorham dropped in four and Shayla Roth finished with two points.

Rebounds were led by Gorham, with six. Hendricks, Kubacak and Roth had four boards apiece. Dyal pulled down three rebounds, while Bond and Kenley Tackett recorded a pair each. Sibert also pulled down a rebound for the Lady Spikes.

Steal leaders were Hendricks with eight and Bond with four. Bond and Hendricks also assisted on four baskets, while Gorham blocked a shot.

“We had a great team effort. Everyone played their role really well,” said Davis.

Lady Spikes 8B

The Lady Spikes 8B team downed Boerne South 30-23 and evened the season record with the neighboring team.

“It’s sweet to beat Boerne,” said Davis. “Earlier in the season the Lady Spikes lost to this same team by nearly 20 points. Boerne could not handle the full court pressure this time,” Davis said.

The stat line showed Kourtney Lutz with nine points, three rebounds, seven steals and three assists; Lauryn Rodgers scoring eight and making 13 steals; Chastity Medina with four points, three rebounds, and three steals; Sydney Wren scoring four, taking in six rebounds, getting two steals and making three blocks; Emri Ramos pointing with three free throws, having an even dozen rebounds, and three steals; and Kamryn Hayes with two points, and five steals.

Lady Spikes 7A

The Lady Spikes 7A team fell to Boerne South 38-28.

Kyra Wheatfall was the leading scorer with 12 points for HPMS.

Seven points were scored by Victoria Way, four each were courtesy of Leilani Dunn and Katelyn Holland. Madellyn Fiedler added one.

Rebound toppers were Myah Rivera, Way and Olivia Bernhard with six each.

Wheatfall had six steals, Dunn nabbed five and Judah Davis logged four steals on the night.

Wheatfall, Dunn, Rivera, and Bernhard all had a blocked shot on the defensive end of the court.

Lady Spikes 7B

In the Lady Spikes 7B game, Peterson lost 24-14 with Kierstin Ortiz scoring six points to pace HPMS.

Sophia Hall added four points, Avi Garcia Kenzey Lanier each pitched in two points to round out scoring for the Lady Spikes.

Ortiz and Kacey Luzius both had five steals. More steals were turned in by Garcia, Hall Allison Cahela, Shaila Puebla and Jocelyn Manzano.

Jasmine Martinez rebounded six boards and Anna Henson was next up with five.

Next games for all HPMS girls will be at home versus Boerne North on Tuesday, Jan. 30.