Antlers shine on first night out

Tivy scored on four of eight possessions, split the uprights on a 49 yard field goal, recovered two fumbles and picked off two passes in their first pre-season outing Friday night during a scrimmage against Boerne High School at Antler Stadium.

“We did some good things on both sides of the ball,” Jones said. “Our kicking game is going to be really, really good, like we thought it would be.”

The Antlers will see returning quarterbacks Trapper Pannell and Cole Miears share duties under center this season and on Friday night the duo accounted for three of the team’s four touchdowns.

Miears completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Frank Molina, recording Tivy’s first score of the game. On their next possession, Miears tossed a 47-yard pass to veteran receiver Brooks McCoy. Pannell completed a 65-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to J.D. Molina.

Jones said he is blessed with two quality athletes vying for the quarterback position and they will both be utilized often throughout the season.

“They will both be on the field,” Jones said.

Jones said he was pleased with multiple aspects of his offense.

“The protection from the offensive line was better than I thought it would be the first night out,” Jones said. “Stoney (Rhodes) and Terrence (Sulllivan), our receivers, did some really good things tonight and made some really good plays for us. Brooks (McCoy) is a returning receiver and he was exceptional, as we expected he would be.”

Jones also touted the performance of running backs Rodriguez and Fisher Middleton.

Middleton logged multiple carries, including a 54-yard touchdown, while Rodriguez logged several rushing yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, the Antlers may have experienced a few hiccups, but recovered with some big plays.

After the Greyhounds got off a 57-yard pass and were stopped at the 3 yard line. It looked like Boerne might be scoring their third touchdown of the night, but shortly after the snap, Cole Mixon stripped the ball and Coleson Able fell on the it in the endzone for a touchback.

“It’s that intensity and effort that we like to see from our players,” Coach Jeremy Hickman, defensive coordinator, said. “They may get downfield, but give us one more snap, we’ll fight for every inch and protect the endzone. That play right there is just another example of TFND. We’re not going to quit.”

Mixon and Jack Patterson each intercepted Boerne passes, with Patterson stealing a touchdown from the Greyhounds by stepping in front of a receiver in the endzone for the catch. Quinton Munerlyn also recovered a fumble for Tivy.

“I thought the kids played hard. I was happy with the effort for the most part,” Hickman said. “We have a lot of little details to work out and the only way we can get better is by participating in these scrimmages. It’s August right now and we plan to be playing in December and this is just part of the process of getting there.

Overall, Jones was pleased with what he saw from his team Friday night as a whole and is really encouraged by his kicking team, led by returning kicker Jared Zirkel, who nailed the 49-yard field goal.

“We have a lot of kids coming to the varsity level for the first time,” Jones said. “Even with the lack of experience, they did some good things tonight and made some plays that gives us a lot of encouragement. Overall I was pretty comfortable and happy with the first night.”

Tivy will host Killeen Shoemaker Friday night at Antler Stadium at 7 p.m.