Tivy JV, freshmen struggle in season opener

Tivy subvarsity football teams struggled in their season openers against Dripping Springs Thursday night, both on the road and at home.

In Dripping Springs the junior varsity squad was shutout 21-0 despite holding the Tigers scoreless through the first quarter.

Dripping Springs scored in each of the remaining three quarters to power past Tivy for the win.

“We had a tough beginning to the season with the loss, but we’ll look to regroup and be ready for Fredericksburg,” said JV coach Jason Crawford.

That junior varsity game with the Billies will start at 7:30 p.m. at Antler Stadium.

Freshmen

Meanwhile at Antler Stadium, Tivy’s freshmen groups were swept in both games.

The Freshmen A team fell 27-20 to the Tigers.

Harrison Field scored a rushing touchdown from five yards out.

Jake Layton scored another rushing touchdown from 25 yards and Colton Smith completed the two point conversion on a run.

Kale Lackey forced his way across the goal line from 1 yard out the final six points.

The Freshmen B team's game ended with a 27-0 loss.