Tivy golf teams dominate tourney

Tivy golfers teed off their Spring season with successful outings in the Ingram Invitational held over the weekend at the Scott Schreiner Municipal Golf Course in Kerrville.

The Lady Antlers took the championship and the Antlers had three teams entered which placed first, second and third, respectively.

Paige Foster helped the girls earn gold with her third place individual performance and Bella Barziza was fifth.

Antlers captured the top three low score individual spots for the boys, led by Andrew Bin at 78. Devon Schneider won second individual with 80 and Mikah Carlile was third with 84.

Antler golfers will tackle the course at Concan in their next competition set Feb. 21-22 and the girls will be at Seguin on Feb. 27.

