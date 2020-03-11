Lady Pirates suffer heartbreaking loss to Mason

MASON – A seventh inning error helped contribute to a heartbreaking, one-run loss when Center Point dropped its non-district softball game to Mason 9-8 on Tuesday.

Both teams were locked up 8-8 when the bottom of the seventh came around, and the Lady Pirates had rallied from an early deficit.

Mason led 2-1 after three innings, but the Lady Pirates went off for seven runs in the fourth inning to lead 8-3. Mason picked up two in the fifth and added three in the sixth to even the score, then took the win at the end.

Center Point (5-7-1) managed five hits, but it was not enough to offset eight errors. Mason had six miscues and 10 hits.

Kaylee Blackledge connected twice with her bat to lead Center Point at the plate and struck out nine Lady Punchers, while walking two from her pitcher’s spot.

RBIs were co-led by Blackledge and Savannah Black with two each. Jasmin Altamirano-Carlos came up with one RBI. Blackledge scored twice and single runs came through from Katina Longoria, Kiersten Adams, Chastity Holt, Karleopy Grano-Serrano, Altamirano-Carlos and Lilianna Espinosa.

Remaining single hits were courtesy of Victoria Beckerson, Longoria and Grano-Serrano.

Center Point is scheduled for a doubleheader non-district meeting with Hallettsville Sacred Heart on Friday in Seguin.