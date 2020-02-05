Antlers fall to S.A. Wagner

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy could not find the goal during a 1-0 setback to San Antonio Wagner in Tuesday’s District 26-5A boys soccer match, falling to 3-2.

The Patriots got the one goal needed in the first half.

Josh Shantz had six saves at the net for the Antlers who will be at home on Friday to face San Antonio Veterans Memorial. Varsity game time is 7 p.m.

Junior Varsity

In the junior varsity game, Tivy won 2-0 with goals by Tim Zhang and Johan Gutierrez, with assists from Asha Arizola.