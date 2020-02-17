Tivy girls rough up Austin LBJ, 77-30, in bi-district play

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Tivy’s vaunted defense was operating on full throttle Monday in a 77-30 rout of Austin LBJ in Class 5A bi-district playoff action.

The Lady Antlers recorded 19 steals as a team, pulled down 20 defensive rebounds, blocked a pair of LBJ shots, and forced the Jaguars into half-a-dozen 5 and 10-second violations.

“I feel we can play really good defense, and that helps us create things on offense,” Tivy coach Christy Dill said after watching her team up its season record to 29-5.

Turning in another solid defensive performance while having one of her most outstanding offensive outings of the season was senior Julia Becker. Becker deflected three passes, blocked one shot and recorded five steals. On the offensive side, she scored 20 points to lead the Lady Antlers in that area as well.

“Julia attacked the ball well, and the mentality of everyone was so crucial to our success,” Dill said.

Tivy’s Audrey Robertson scored 17 points, Ashlee Zirkel and Ashlynn Way finished the night with nine each, Cassidy Harmon netted six and Liz Twiss five, and Riley Dill and Laurel Pruitt chipped in four each. Presleigh Way scored two points and Codi Becker sank a free throw.

Zirkel led the Lady Antlers in steals with seven.

Tivy awaits its next playoff opponent from a game between SAISD schools being played Tuesday night.