Pirates, Lady Pirates fall to San Saba

Pirates, Lady Pirates fall to San Saba

Posted: Saturday, February 8, 2020 10:00 am

The Pirates began the second half of District 29-2A basketball with a 65-41 defeat at the hands of the San Saba Armadillos on Friday.

The loss offset an effort by three Pirates, who were in double figures scoring wise.

Cade Crawley, Joseph Carmouche and Alvaro Bustamante all had 10 points.

Kolten Kitchens added eight, Kolby Vincent pitched in three and Abel finished Bustamante two points.

Vincent with eight rebounds topped the boards. Carmouche had six rebounds, while Kitchens pulled down five. Center Point totaled 29 rebounds on the night.

Center Point will be on the road for games in Mason on Tuesday and Harper on Friday before returning home for its final game of the year versus Junction on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Lady Pirates

In the girls game, San Saba beat Center Point 65-22.

No other details were reported.

