Lady Antlers shutout S.A. Wagner

SAN ANTONIO – The Lady Antlers extracted something positive against San Antonio Wagner by taking the match 1-0 and atoning for a loss earlier to the Thunderbirds in District 26-5A action.

Ashley Cale scored the only goal Tivy needed as Aaliyah Jasso recorded the shutout in front of Tivy’s net. Cindy Raya assisted on Cale’s kick.

It was Wagner’s defeat of Tivy back in February that began a four-game slide by the Lady Antlers, but with the latest win the Lady Antlers are on a roll with five straight wins, which puts them at 8-4 among district teams, and 13-6-3 overall.

The Lady Antlers also just have one game this week, that being at home with Veteran’s Memorial on Tuesday, Mach 10.