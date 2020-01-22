Lady Antlers tie SA McCollum

SAN ANTONIO – It wasn’t a loss, but nonetheless, the Lady Antlers were not satisfied when they left San Antonio with a 2-2 tie on the books with McCollum in District 26-5A girls’ soccer Tuesday.

Tivy’s goals were recorded by Dannie Marks and MacKenzie Caraway. Assists were courtesy of Ashley Cale and Malia Kniffen. Aaliyah Jasso grabbed three saves for Tivy (5-3-2, 1-0-1).

“We are disappointed and felt like should have won,” said head coach Shannon Coronado. “We didn't make changes fast enough, and ran out of time. We are young and looking forward to be able to adjust faster."

The Lady Antlers host San Antonio Memorial on Friday. Junior varsity starts at 5 p.m. and varsity follows at 7 p.m.