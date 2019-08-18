Antlers end NISD tourney with win over O'Connor

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy completed its second day of tennis action on a positive note by taking down San Antonio O’Connor 10-5 Saturday, Aug. 17 at the NISD Tournament.

Alex Tran won in boys singles, where he used three sets at scores of 6-3, 4-6, 11-9.

In girls singles Lexi Harrel, Catherine Harmon, Emily Morgan, and Elli Tull were also victors.

Boys doubles teams of Colten Harper and Aaron Salinas; and Andrew Hamil and Cooper Cockrill were also winners.

Girls doubles teams posting positive were Harrel and Morgan; sisters Savannah and Makayla Foster; and Harmon and Tull.

Day 1

Tivy drew some solid competition in first round opening matches at the NISD tournament on Friday, Aug. 16.

Abilene High swept every division against the Antlers and Lady Antlers to win 10-0 and Klein slipped by Tivy’s team 10-7 in later action on Friday.

“It was a tough first round loss to Abilene. We played great, but they edged us out everywhere,” said Tivy head tennis coach Kirk Kniffen.

Indicative of staying competitive against the Eagles was the girls doubles team of Makayla Foster and Morgan, who went down in hard-fought battles 4-6, 5-7.

Against Klein, singles teams stalemated each other as Tivy’s boys won 4-2, and the girls bowed out 2-4.

“We played singles before doubles first. That’s the way this tournament is set up, so the score was tied. We were able to win mixed doubles, but lost in girls and boys doubles to give them the win,” said Kniffen.

Boys singles winners were Colten Harper, Tran, Hamil, and Cockril. Tull and Sara Bowers earned girls singles. Grace Carlson and Lucas Silvius had to go three sets to record their first victory of the season 2-6, 6-4, 10-6 in mixed doubles.

Earlier in the week, the Lady Antlers carried the day in team tennis matches against Dripping Springs at the Tivy High School tennis complex Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The girls went 9-1 to help contribute to an overall 11-10 edge over their former district rival. Two more wins were served by boys. The only area where Tivy did not manage any win was mixed doubles.

“This was a milestone for us,” said Tivy head tennis coach Kirk Kniffen. “Dripping Springs was regional runnerup last year and a state qualifier the year before. They are always one of the tops in the state. We will take the win."

Girls doubles earned a pair of two match victories from Makayla Foster and Emily Morgan and the team of Sara Bowers and Makayla Foster. To go 4-0, Tivy had to work three matches in a pair of competitions, but the teams of Savannah Foster and Catherine Harmon, and Lexi Harrel and Shayna Meek came through in the clutch.

Savannah Foster, Meek, Harmon, Morgan, and Elli Tull picked up five singles wins, with all coming in two straight match sweeps.

Colten Harper and Aaron Salinas were winners in boys doubles, and Alex Tran earned a decision over his opponent in singles.

After playing in the a second NISD tournament on August 23-24 in San Antonio, Tivy travels to Mason for neutral court faceoffs with San Angelo Central on Thursday, Aug. 29.