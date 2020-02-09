Tivy Tennis takes silver at Mason tourney

MASON – Tivy tennis players helped the program achieve second place in the team rankings at Mason’s invitational Tournament held over the weekend.

The tournament brought together teams from various parts of the Hill Country, plus a couple of programs farther west.

When final matches were tallied, Fredericksburg was first with 186 points.

Tivy followed with 132 and was ahead of Abilene Cooper (119), Wimberly (103), Andrews (96), and Mason (74).

Bringing home a gold medal was Colten Harper and Savannah Foster in mixed doubles.

Emily Morgan was second in girls’ singles, Sarah Bowers captured girls singles consolation, while Catherine Harmon and Makayla Foster took consolation in girls doubles.