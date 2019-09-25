Spikes split with Boerne South

Tough losses in three of four games with Boerne South were the result of action by Hal Peterson Middle School football teams on Tuesday, with seventh graders splitting games and eighth grade teams coming up short.

Spikes 7B

The HPMS 7B team shut out Boerne South 39-0 .

Quarterback Peyton Bailey scored on a 40-yard run on the team’s very first play and HPMS led 6-0 after a failed extra point kick.

Peyton Middleton scored also found the endzone in the first quarter for a 12-0 lead after a missed extra point kick.

Brandon Kan accounted for the final two touchdowns of the opening period, one on offense and another from the defensive side. Kan scored on 39-yard sweep rushing the ball and took an interception 30 yards for a pick six.

Wiley Landrum scored on the one-point conversion to make the score 25-0 following Kan’s interception,

Running backs Nathan Lackey and Christian Terrazas scored on runs of one and 50 yards, respectively, in the second half and Landrum’s extra point kick was good to make the final score 39-0.

Defensive standouts mentioned by coach Grant Palmer were linebacker Estavan Ruiz, tackle Mason Gore and secondary players Braden O’Brien and Kan.

The Spikes 7B Team is 4-0 on the season and will travel to Medina Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and play at 5:00 pm.

Spikes 7A

Only two points kept the HPMS 7A team from a win in its game, which went 15-14 in favor of Boerne South.

Cade Jones had a 40-yd touchdown run and another that covered 12 yards. Elijah Smith had an extra point try that was good for two.

Curtis Woods averaged 17 yards a catch on four passes tossed his way by Cade Jones.

Listed as playing good defense were Andrew Valderaz, Jaykwon Benson, Joey Golden, Myles McDaniels and Domynik Vasquez, with all having tackles for losses.

Aiden Irvin caused a fumble and also recovered it and Rocky Deleon picked off a pass for an interception.

The Spikes are now 2-2 and will travel to Medina Valley next Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Spikes 8A

The Spikes 8A team lost 25-6, with the lone Spikes score coming from Adan Hernandez off a two-yard run in the first half.

Hernandez also added a 20-yard run in the game, while other offensive highlights included Mason Carlile making a pair of 20-yard catches from Jackson Kincaid and Aiden Varwig running the ball well.

On defense Luis Ceballos, Westin Hurta and Dain Grabs all made tackles for lost yardage.

Spikes 8B

The Peterson 8B team fell 18-16 to Boerne South in a hard-fought battle Tuesday night.

Miguel Perez’s 65-yard run and a one yarder by Eric Batts accounted for Spike touchdowns, with both extra point kicks splitting the upright.

Tate Fahey had a 12-yard catch for another offensive bright spot.

Gavin Garcia and Austin Alba made tackles behind the line of scrimmage and the entire defensive unit was responsible for a pair of fourth down stops

Hunter Brackeen recorded an interception.