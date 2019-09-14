Tivy Tennis continues to roll in loop play

San Antonio Harlandale was the latest District 26-5A group to fall victim to Tivy in team tennis play held Saturday, Sep. 14 at the Tivy home courts.

For the second time in three matches, Blue and Gold uniforms dropped nary a set, going 18-0 against the Indians.

Singles wins comprised the bulk of Tivy’s work as boys and girls went 12-0 when totaled together. Doubles were responsible for another six successes. There was no mixed doubles match played.

In boys singles Colten Harper, Alex Tran, Aaron Salinas, Andrew Hamil, Lucas Silvius, and Ian Pham were victorious. Silvius and Pham did not allow any points as they won in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 in their respective matches.

Collectively, Lady Antler singles players did not give any points in any of their sets either, with Shayna Meek, Savannah Foster, Catherine Harmon, Elli Tull, Makayla Foster and Grace Carlson dominating the net.

Tran and Harper; Andrew Hamil and Salinas; and Pham and Noah Grmela represented in boys doubles.

Harper and Tran were taken to three sets in their doubles match and were tested in singles as well.

“Harlandale had two very solid boys. Colten and Alex had their hands full in both doubles and singles. It was a little unexpected and caught them off guard, but they settled down and took care of business,” said head coach Kirk Kniffen.

Girls duos were Meek and Tull; Savannah Foster and Makayla Foster; and Emily Morgan and Harmon. Morgan was limited to only doubles as she recovers from tendentious in her wrist.

“Emily’s wrist was sore, but she made it through and took care of business,” Kniffen said.

The combined teams will travel to San Antonio on Sept. 20-21, where they will participate in the NISD Tournament.