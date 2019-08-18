Lady Pirates come from behind to edge SMA

An old adage goes that if one keeps digging themselves into a hole, they should stop digging, but luckily the Lady Pirates volleyball team did not take that to heart Friday against San Marcos Academy at Pirate Gym.

After dropping the first two sets, the Lady Pirates realized a five-set decision over the Lady Bears 14-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-17, 15-13 in pre-district action.

“It wasn’t pretty, but at least we came back and fought,” said head coach Caitlin Whittle. “It was getting tiring to say we should have won. We needed to go out and win."

The ‘should haves’ refers to a young team that is still finding its way in some aspects, but beating the Lady Bears may go a long way in resolving some of the growing pains.

Center Point counts three freshmen and a sophomore on its nine-girl roster after graduating some talented players form last year’s third round playoff team. The win over SMA pulled the Lady Pirates to record of 4-6 on the year.

“Our freshmen had been a little timid, but stepped up in these matches. They were asked to step up and be more vocal,” said Whittle. “That has been part of our growing process. The entire group needs to communicate better and help each other see the floor. Our bench also came alive and we got more talking from those players as well."

In every set Center Point found itself down early before coming back to stake itself to leads before falling behind again, which was extremely frustrating to Whittle.

“The last three sets though we started playing more together and meshing for the most part,” said Whittle.

In the pivotal third set won by Center Point to stave off a loss, freshman Victoria Beckerson managed a hit that gave the Lady Pirates a 3-2 lead. The Lady Bears tied it up at 3-3 on the next play and then freshman Kaylee Blackledge recorded a hit that put Center Point back up 4-3. And when Center Point fond itself down 6-7 freshman Iris Lozano’s hitback tied the score 7-7. Center Point and SMA continued trading points, but the freshmen trio helped tamp down any Bears’ rallies at that time.

The Lady Pirates eventually served ahead for good when senior Maegan Monje was at the line and began a run of three straight points for a 22-20 lead. The score would be knotted three more times, but between sophomore Kiersten Adams’ serve and senior Lexi Mills’ kill, the home side notched the win.

Still down 2-1 in sets, Center Point shook off a fourth set deficit of 4-1 and served itself out front 6-5 and never trailed after that. The score was tied three more times, but Lozano went to the service line, where she helped put the Lady Pirates up 24-15. SMA had a service errors down the stretch, which allowed Center Point the win.

Midway through the fifth set, Center Point held a slim 10-9 leadn when Monje went on a three-point service run to up the score to 13-9. Senior Jaylin Haughie eked out another service point after an exchange and Center Point was up 14-12 and got the decision maker when SMA serve rolled into the net.

For the five-set duration Mills was the leader in kills with 12, assists at 57, and digs with 24. Kammi Skeen led with eight blocks. Lozano aced five serves for tops in that category.

Devine Tournament

Friday night's win over SMA was much needed after a rough day on Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Devine Tournament, where Center Point suffered through an 0-3 opening in pool play.

Holy Cross, Pleasanton, and Crystal City all swept the Lady Pirates in straight sets.

And on Saturday, the Lady Pirates were defeated by San Antonio Fox Tech and San Antonio FEAST.

“We just couldn’t find a rhythm. We have some things to work on this week,” said Whittle.

Center Point travels to Brackettville on Thursday, Aug. 23 to face the Tigers.