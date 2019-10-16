Tivy Tennis claims bi-district title

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Tivy advanced to the Area round of Team Tennis by blistering Austin McCallum 19-0 in Class 5A bi-district matches played Tuesday at Dripping Springs.

“We will now face Alamo Heights for the area around. But we’re not sure the details yet on when and where,” said Tivy had coach Kirk Kniffen.

The Area matches will pit two of Region-IV’s best programs against one another. Heights has been ranked No. 1 most of the Fall ,while Tivy showed up consistently in fourth place.

One thing that was consistent against McCallum was the number of matches where Tivy refused to give up even a point.

Aaron Salinas-Alex Tran, Lexi Harrel-Shayna Meek in doubles play and Elli Tull and Sara Bowers over in girls singles blanked their opponents.

Giving up only single points – and all Tivy wins were of the straight set variety – were Cooper Cockrill-Ethan Wrase, Andrew Hamil-Ian Pham in boys doubles; Bowers-Makayla Foster for girls doubles; Colten Harper-Savannah Foster in mixed doubles; Harper in boys’ singles; and girls singles players Savannah Foster, Catherine Harmon, and Emily Morgan.

Salinas, Hamil, Noah Grmela, Cockrill, and Pham were boys singles winners. Hamil had the toughest fight based on scores of 7-5, 6-3 for his match. Makayla Foster gave the girls another singles win and Grace Carlson-Claire Nowlin did likewise in doubles.

In the breakdown of matches Tivy went 7-0 for all doubles, including mixed, and 12-0 in singles.

“I pulled my umber one and number two singles to make sure all the kids got some court time and could contribute to the win,” Kniffen said.

Tivy’s 1-2 girls singles are Harrel and Meek and the boys top two ranked are Tran and Wrase.