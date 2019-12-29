Lady Antlers place third at Lake Travis tournament

LAKE TRAVIS – A tough over-time loss to Katy Cinco Ranch derailed Tivy’s championship hopes over the weekend at the Lake Travis Tournament, but the Lady Antlers rallied to take third place in tournament competition with a 44-38 downing of host Lake Travis Saturday night.

Senior Audrey Robertson fired in 15 points against Lake Travis and was the lone Tivy player in double numbers. Robertson averaged 16.8 points per tourney game and was one of two Lady Antlers named to the All-Tournament Team.

Tivy’s Julia Becker netted nine points against the Cavaliers, Presleigh Way scored six, Ashlee Zirkel and Ashlynn Way scored four apiece, and Riley Dill, Cassidy Harmon and Liz Twiss all added two to help the Lady Antlers cap tourna-ment play with a 4-1 overall record.

Tivy’s lone tournament loss came earlier in the day in a 62-57 overtime setback to Cinco Ranch. Against the Houston-area Cougars, the Lady Antlers gave up a seven-point half-time lead of 31-24 and entered the fourth quarter trailing 46-42. After regulation ended 56-56, the Cougars outscored the Lady Antlers 6-1 in overtime.

Robertson finished with 23 points, Presleigh Way dropped in nine points, and Harmon, Zirkel and Ashlynn Way each added points. Julia Becker scored four.

Julia Becker averaged 9.2 points over the three-day tourney, and her defensive prowess led to an All-Tournament selection as well.

Tivy opened tournament play Thursday with a 65-20 over a visit-ing-from-Australia team. The Aussies were no match for the Lady Antlers, who rushed to leads of 17-0 after one quarter, 32-1 at halftime, and 58-7 heading into the fourth.

Every player on Tivy’s roster con-tributed points in the rout, led in dou-ble digits by Robertson with 12, Julia Becker with 11, and Presleigh Way with 10.

Harmon came up with seven points, Ashlynn Way put in five, and Laila Casillas, Zirkel, Dill and Laurel Pruitt added four each. Codi Becker and Twiss finished with two points each.

Tivy chopped down Cedar Ridge 54-45 on Friday for one of their two wins on day two of the tournament. Although the score was one of the closest contests of the season for Tivy, the Lady Antlers were never really threatened, leading by 13 at halftime and 15 at the end of three. Tivy went to the free throw line 31 times and sank 22 of the opportuni-ties.

Robertson and Julia Becker tagged the Raiders from Round Rock for 18 points apiece. Presleigh Way added eight, Zirkel scored six, and two each were from baskets by Dill and Ashlynn Way.

Tivy collared Burnet 47-25 in another Day 2 game where the Lady Antlers led by 24 points at halftime, 35-11. Robertson hit her season aver-age of 16 points to lead Tivy, while Ashlynn Way scored seven and Presleigh Way six. Julia Becker and Zirkel netted four points each, Harmon and Casillas chipped in three apiece, and Dill and Codi Becker finished with two apiece.

The Lady Antlers, 18-4 overall, were scheduled to return to District 26-5A play Tuesday at San Antonio Wagner, and will host loop rival San Antonio veterans Memorial Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Antler Gym.