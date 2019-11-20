Pirates drop opener to Cowboys

TILDEN – Center Point went on the road and played McMullen County’s Cowboys in the Pirates’ season basketball starter that ended with the Cowboys over the Pirates 53-25.

“It was not as bad as the score indicates. We do have a lot of promise. McMullen County is very good,” said Center Point head coach Paul Harris.

The majority of the Pirates were playing football just five days prior to hitting the hardwood, but there were glimmers that point to positive.

Joseph Carmouche scored eight points and pulled in seven rebounds after plying his athleticism along the offensive and defensive lines for the Center Point football team.

Cade Crawley and Alvaro Bustamante scored six each, with Crawley adding five rebounds.

Kolby Vincent pitched in three points, while Leo Martinez and Kelby Adams had one each.

Vincent and Kolten Kitchens had half a dozen boards each.

The Pirates are headed to Lytle for a game on Friday and then will travel to Barksdale to play Nueces Canyon on Tuesday.