Pirates edged by Ingram

Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 3:49 pm

INGRAM -- Despite holding the Warriors scoreless in the second quarter, Center Point could not capitalize on the momentum and fell to Ingram 52-47 in boys' basketball action Tuesday at Warrior Gym.

The Pirates struggled in second frame as well, collecting just three points, but were within striking distance, 30-26, at halftime.

Joseph Carmouche and Alvaro Bustamante led the Pirates offensively with 12 points each. Carmouche had six rebounds as part of his overall effort.

Cade Crawley scored 10 points and accounted for almost half of Center Point's 30 rebounds by hauling down 13.

Kolby Vincent dropped in five points, Kolten Kitchens finished with four and two each came from Abel Bustamante and Kelby Adam's to round out Center Point's total.

“The kids played hard. We just can’t buy a bucket. We out rebounded them 30-20. And for the year prior to this game we’ve outrebounded our opponents 304-166,” said Center Point head coach Paul Harris.

The Pirates' (3-8) next outing will be their District 27-2A opener in San Saba on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

