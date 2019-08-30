Tivy Tennis comes up short in Sonora

SONORA – Tivy wound up on the short end against San Angelo Central in team tennis matches played in Sonora on Thursday, Aug. 29, but head coach Kirk Kniffen still thought the team got some good out of things prior to the start of District 26-5A action.

“The score was bad, but we played well. A long, hot bus ride may have caused a slow start, but we are definitely prepared to start district competition,” said Kniffen.

Tivy and Central were originally slated to play in Mason, but court repairs necessitated moving things farther west to Sonora. Central posted a 13-3 record over Tivy.

Colten Harper and Aaron Salinas teamed in boys’ doubles for one of the victories.

Ethan Wrase was another winner for the Antlers in boys’ singles.

Shayna Meek took a match for the girls when she came out ahead in girls’ single.

Tivy serves up its district opener in San Antonio on Tuesday, Sep. 3 against Veteran’s.