Tivy Tennis comes up short in Sonora - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Tivy Tennis comes up short in Sonora

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, August 30, 2019 11:12 am

Tivy Tennis comes up short in Sonora 0 comments

SONORA – Tivy wound up on the short end against San Angelo Central in team tennis matches played in Sonora on Thursday, Aug. 29, but head coach Kirk Kniffen still thought the team got some good out of things prior to the start of District 26-5A action.

“The score was bad, but we played well. A long, hot bus ride may have caused a slow start, but we are definitely prepared to start district competition,” said Kniffen.

Tivy and Central were originally slated to play in Mason, but court repairs necessitated moving things farther west to Sonora. Central posted a 13-3 record over Tivy.

Colten Harper and Aaron Salinas teamed in boys’ doubles for one of the victories.

Ethan Wrase was another winner for the Antlers in boys’ singles.

Shayna Meek took a match for the girls when she came out ahead in girls’ single.

Tivy serves up its district opener in San Antonio on Tuesday, Sep. 3 against Veteran’s.

Posted in , on Friday, August 30, 2019 11:12 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]