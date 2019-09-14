Lady Antlers take down Kennedy

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy’s fantastic turnaround volleyball season continued Tuesday when the Lady Antlers delaunched the San Antonio Kennedy Lady Rockets in three sets 25-6, 25-15, 25-15.

Paige Melcher posted her first double-double of the season when she aced 10 serves and had 12 digs. Melcher was high for the team in aces and blocks with one. Melcher and defensive specialist Savana Trahan were tied for the team lead for the most digs.

Neva Henderson provided 16 assists, while Ally Scheidle and Keirson Jalowy added 10 Kills each.

Tivy’s season record is 21-8 overall and 4-0 in District 26-5A.

Lady Antler JV, Freshmen

The Tivy junior varsity team wn in three sets with final scores being 25-18, 10-25 and 18-16.

Kill leaders were Abi Haines with 6, Sofia Rivas at five and Emma Miller posting four.

Hannah Cox had a perfect defensive match with no errors.

Tivy Freshmen

The Lady Antler freshmen team won 25-10, 25-9.

Harli Watson served four aces, made three kills, and went for five digs. Quency Guerriero, Hazel Wellborn, and Dalis Rodriguez all served a pair of aces. Wellborn also threw down three kills, and handed up 12 assists. Rodriguez was tops with seven digs.

The Lady Antlers will return to the court on Tuesday, when they travel to San Antonio to take on Wagner in continued District 26-5A play.