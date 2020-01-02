Lady Antlers stay perfect in district play, down Wagner 65-51

SAN ANTONIO – A basketball meeting between District 26-5A perfect records resulted in Tivy’s Lady Antlers leaving Wagner High School still intact and 5-0 after dismantling the Lady Thunderbirds 65-51 on Tuesday.

Audrey Robertson reached a season-high 26 points to lead the team. She was aided with 14 from Presleigh Way and 13 from Julia Becker.

Ashlynn Way scored five, Cassidy Harmon added four, and Ashlee Zirkel finished with three points.

Tivy (19-3, 5-0) found itself trailing Wagner 18-15 after the first quarter before Tivy’s usual ruthless defensive pressure took over.

Wagner was limited to nine points in the second period and eight in the final frame after mounting a rally in the third at 16-13 to trail 47-43 when the fourth rolled around.

Despite intensifying pressure throughout, the Lady Antlers were sparse in committing fouls since Wagner only went to the free throw line eight times the entire game and successfully making three. By contrast Tivy sank 17 freebies, which helped make a difference in the outcome.

The Lady Antlers will face San Antonio Veterans Memorial Friday at 2:30 p.m. in continued loop play.