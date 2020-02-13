Pirates edged by Mason, Lady Pirates fall to Lady Punchers - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Pirates edged by Mason, Lady Pirates fall to Lady Punchers

Posted: Thursday, February 13, 2020 3:37 pm

MASON – Center Point went toe-to-toe with the Mason Punchers before falling 62-56 in boys’ District 27-2A basketball on Tuesday night at Puncher Gym.

Cade Crawley scored 16 points for the Pirates.

Kolby Vincent  and Joseph Carmouche both finished with 12 points each. Kolten Kitchens added eight, Alvaro Bustamante  recorded four, and Abel Bustamante and Clay Vincent each scored two.

The Pirates were limited to a season low 14 rebounds with Carmouche having six of those.

Center Point is in Harper on Friday and ends regular season play at home with Junction.

Lady Pirates

The Lady Pirates were also in Mason and lost 92-22 to the state-ranked Lady Punchers. No other information reported from the game other than the score.

