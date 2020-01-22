Hawks fall to SMA

The Hawks are in must-win situation for the remainder of the season after losing to SMA 7-0.

Our Lady of the Hills allowed four goals in the first half to the district front-running Bears and dropped to 5-7 with their second straight loss, which also has them sitting at 5-6 in district.

The Hawks need wins over San Antonio St Gerard on Thursday as well as Boerne Geneva and New Braunfels Christian in order to gain one of the three qualifier’s spots from the district.