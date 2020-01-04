Lady Antlers suffer first district loss to Veterans Memorial

It was not aesthetically pleasing offensively, but the defensive display by the Tivy Lady Antlers was demonstrative of effort that will be needed down the district stretch, despite coming out on the wrong end of a 22-17 game against San Antonio Veteran’s Memorial Friday during 26-5A’s basketball showdown between two favored squads.

Tivy (19-4, 5-1) entered the game ranked eighth in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coach’s poll. The Patriots were number 21 and also looking for some atonement after being bumped by Tivy in the regional championship game last year.

“Veteran’s has had us circled on the calendar since that regional game, and while It stings and doesn’t feel good to lose, we’ll go forward. We’ll focus on the next game, look at what we did well and what we did wrong,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill.

One thing that did go awry was 11 missed layups, although Tivy did sink six of eight free throws for 75-percent.

“That’s 22 points there. We did not finish well in the paint with our shots although we had some great looks and those are the kind that will usually fall. The physicalness of the game caused us to kind of lose focus at times,” said Dill.

Usual leading scorer Audrey Robertson once again led the Lady Antlers, but with about half her normal season average by hitting for nine points. Ashlee Zirkel wound up with four, while and Ashlynn Way and Julia Becker finished with two each.

What went right was defense which Tivy used to frustrate the Patriots, who had their own issues shooting the ball.

Veteran’s was held without a bucket for the final 5:09 of the second quarter and led 11-8. The third quarter ended with Veteran’s getting a pair of free throws and basket in the final 46 ticks to go up 15-14 heading into the fourth quarter. The Lady Patriots went to the free throw line six times, making four.

"I’m still pleased and proud of our defensive effort. Veteran’s is not a team that most can hold to 22 points. We also blocked out well. Ashlynn took a charge, we forced a couple of five-second violations and Julia did a tremendous job of defending Sahara Jones,” said Dill.

Jones, an all-state pick, was held to only 12 points.