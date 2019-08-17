Walters pleased with Pirates' first look

COMFORT – The 2019 football Center Point Pirates gave their fans a first look under simulated game conditions when they scrimmaged the Comfort Bobcats on Friday, Aug. 16 and despite coming up short in terms of touchdowns at 4-2, Head Coach Bubba Walters was pretty pleased.

“The scoring was when both team’s number one groups were on the field,” Walters said.

Center Point’s first possession ended one yard shy of a first down, but scored on their next touch of the ball.

“We moved the ball back to our 25 yard line after coming up short the first time and we went on a pretty impressive drive,” Walters said.

Quarterback Kolten Kitchens capped the 19 plays and 75 yards of grind by scoring.

Center Point’s second touchdown was the result of work on red zone offense, with Alex Valadez taking the ball into the endzone.

“Kolten was correct on probably 85-percent of his reads off the veer,” said Walters. "He did a good job."

Kitchens also completed two of three passes for 45 yards, with one going to Kolby Vincent and the other to Cody Daily.

Walters is more concerned with shoring up the defense that allowed Comfort to move a little too freely up and down the field.

“But we did see some good things, despite playing some kids at different positions,” Walters said. “And our two way kids held up well. After that 19 play drive we had several flip and go play defense."

"Trenton Cabaniss was moved from tackle to defensive end and stood out. Junior Bustamante, Cody, and Kolby played well in the secondary,” said Walters.

Center Point hosts D’Hanis in a final dress rehearsal when the Pirates and Cowboys scrimmage beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Pirates Stadium.