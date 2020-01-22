Pirates, Lady Pirates fall to San Saba - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Pirates, Lady Pirates fall to San Saba

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 2:45 pm

Pirates, Lady Pirates fall to San Saba Billy Nabours hccommunityjournal.com | 0 comments

SAN SABA – District 27-2A boys’ basketball opening action as not kind for the Center Point Pirates ,who fell hard to San Saba 71-17 on Tuesday.

“We fell apart and never got it back together,” said head coach Paul Harris.

Joseph Carmouche had five points for the Pirates, Cade Crawley scored four, Alvaro Bustamante and Kolten Kitchens pitched in three each and Kolby Vincent added two points.

One game after snagging 30 rebounds as a team, the Pirates (3-9, 0-1) only garnered 11 versus the Armadillos, led by three each from Kitchens and Bustamante.

Lady Pirates

The girls game went to San Saba 63-1 with Kammi Skeen’s free throw helping avoid a shutout by the state ranked Lady Armadillos.

Both Center Point tams host Mason on Friday.

Posted in , on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 2:45 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2020, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]