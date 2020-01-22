Pirates, Lady Pirates fall to San Saba

SAN SABA – District 27-2A boys’ basketball opening action as not kind for the Center Point Pirates ,who fell hard to San Saba 71-17 on Tuesday.

“We fell apart and never got it back together,” said head coach Paul Harris.

Joseph Carmouche had five points for the Pirates, Cade Crawley scored four, Alvaro Bustamante and Kolten Kitchens pitched in three each and Kolby Vincent added two points.

One game after snagging 30 rebounds as a team, the Pirates (3-9, 0-1) only garnered 11 versus the Armadillos, led by three each from Kitchens and Bustamante.

Lady Pirates

The girls game went to San Saba 63-1 with Kammi Skeen’s free throw helping avoid a shutout by the state ranked Lady Armadillos.

Both Center Point tams host Mason on Friday.