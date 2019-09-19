Spikes take 3 of 4 games from Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Peterson Middle School’s eighth grade Spikes split their football games with Dripping Springs on Tuesday on the road, winning the 8B game and being shut out in the 8A game.

Spikes 8B

The 8B Spikes used one touchdown and a stout defense to hold off the Tigers 6-0.

Tate Fahey managed the game’s only score on an eight-yard run, which helped the Spikes 8B team up record to 2-0.

Turnovers were registered by Gavin Garcia, who caused fumble and Preston Mixon with an interception.

Garcia, Mixon, Jacob Flores, Adan Hernandez, Jason Guia, Adam Chancellor, Grant Caraway and Eric Batts all earned tackles for losses.

Spikes 8A

HPMS 8A strugged against Dripping Springs, who claimed a 38-0 win over the Spikes.

Luis Ceballos, Samuel Chupp and Marcos Garza all made tackles behind the line of scrimmage for the Spikes, who suffered their first loss and dropped to 2-1 on the season.

Spikes 7A

The 7A Spikes handed the Tigers a resounding loss by a score of 32-0.

Cade Jones ran 25 yards for a score and threw a six-yard pass to Aiden Irvin for another touchdown.

Irvin also had a three yard run, while Carson Jones threw a 39 yard pass to Rocky Deleon.

Myles McDaniels tossed a five-yard scoring pass to Carson Jones and Cade Jones finished the touchdown parade with a 19-yard run. Elijah Smith kicked the for two points.

Coach Shane Howerton cited the offensive line as doing a great job.

The O-line consisted of Connor Coffee, David Torres, Robert Johnson, Uriel Vela, Andrew Valdarez, Isiah Nelson, Landon Liken, Mario Wiliams and Elijah Smith.

Defensive standouts were Irvin, Carson Jones, Christian Torres and Curtis Woods, who all had tackles for losses. Torres had a sack, Jaykwon Benson forced a fumble, which he then recovered.

With the win, the Spikes 7A team is 2-1 for the year.

Spikes 7B

HPMS 7B also blanked Dripping Springs in its game 35-0.

The Spikes drove the ball 60 yards for their first touchdown, reaching paydirt when Daniel Rodarte scored from 15 yards out for the first of his two touchdowns.

Diego Benavides scored on a 12-yard run, Isaac Hernandez scored on a three-yard run and a defensive score was added when Peyton Middleton recovered a Dripping Springs fumble and returned it 24 yards for another Spike touchdown. Middleton then picked up a blocked PAT kick and ran it In for another point.

Wily Landrum split the uprights on two point after attempts.

Other offensive stars were Cayden Irvin with a 15-yard run and ran the ball around the right end for a 20-yard gain.

Defensively, Estevan Ruiz blocked and recovered a Dripping Springs punt. Eduardo Lopez recovered a Dripping Springs fumble. Other standouts included Joshua Ellis, Justin Hensley, Mason Gore, Devin Tovar and Iric Foster.

The Spikes 7B Team is now 3-0 for the season and will travel to Boerne South Tuesday. Game time is 5 p.m.