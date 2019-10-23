Lady Pirates down Lee, look to playoffs

After an easy opening set win the Lady Pirates struggled at times before finally putting away Lee Academy’s Wolfpack to secure their latest win in Distric 29-2A volleyball action on Tuesday in Pirate Gym.

The finals went 25-7, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16 for Center Point, which is already booked into a playoff berth and faces Brackett on Monday, Nov. 4 in bi-district action.

But while things did not come easy after the initial set win, the Lady Pirates did show they have the potential to dominate at the right time and in clutch situations.

“We lost focus after that first set and thought it would be easy,” said head coach Caitlin Whittle. “At times we were just trying to hit the ball too hard, got out of form on our technique, which went right out the window at times and that resulted in some errors. All we need to do is pass, set, hit and not get fancy."

First set aside, Center Point (13-17, 6-5) served itself to leads that were never threatened in sets one and two despite untimely hitting errors. The Lady Pirates' serve percentage kept them afloat at 76 and 83-percent, respectively. And the fourth set was not much of a drop off at 80-percent.

The third set was a different story, however because Center Point mustered only 44-percent serve success, which was a major reason – along with some timely ball movement by the Wolfpack -- the Lady Pirates watched its 18-14 advantage turn into an 18-19 deficit and a battle to 25.

Center Point eventually secured the lead 23-21, but could not close the deal when three consecutive hitting miscues drove the win towards Lee.

Five service points from Iris Lozano in the fourth set put away any upset plans the Wolfpack may have harbored, upping center Point's lead 15-8. Lozano was at the line again later in the set and her one serves was played well when Lexi Mills killed Lee’s return for set point.

Mills led with eight kills. Maegan Monje finished with seven kills and and six kills each were recorded by Kiersten Adams and Kammi Skeen.

Adams tossed out 24 assists and Mills added 23 to the total.

Aces helping push things along were in the form of seven for Adams and six apiece from Kaylee Blackledge and Mills.

Digs were evenly spread among Paige Ponce and Mills with five each, Jaylin Haughie at four, three each from Blackledge, Adams, and Skeen and one by Lozano.

One block per Lady Pirate was part of the stat line for Adams, Skeen and Lozano.

The Lady Pirates will host San Antonio Stacy on Friday at 5 p.m.