Hawks blanked by Pharr Oratory - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Hawks blanked by Pharr Oratory

Posted: Saturday, January 11, 2020 7:00 pm

PHARR – OLH’s recent winning streak in boys’ soccer was snapped by Pharr Oratory 3-0 on Saturday.

The Hawks had won four straight games before Saturday’s setback, and at 4-4 in district play the team is now facing some pressure games ahead, starting with San Antonio Atonement on Monday at Kerrville’s soccer complex.

“Pharr was able to capitalize on a set piece and a cross in the first half so in the second half we threw more players forward. We had a lot of great chances, but just weren't able to finish them. This is the toughest point in our season because each game becomes critical as we start having to figure out what we need to happen to make playoffs,” said OLH head coach Garrett Kull.

