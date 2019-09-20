Lady Pirates down Great Hearts

SAN ANTONIO – The Lady Pirates saw contributions from a number of players on Friday in defeating Great Hearts Monte Vista 3-1 for another District 29-2A volleyball victory.

Center Point won 25-23, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23 with its second straight victory, which pushes the Lady Pirates to 2-1 in district play and 9-13 overall.

Kammi Skeen was good for 17 kill shots. Victoria Beckerson sent down eight kills, Lexi Mills rained down seven and Estasia Wilson finished with five kills on the night.

Kiersten Adams put up 37 assists, while Mills had 32.

Jaylin Haughie and Beckerson served four aces each.

Haughie was far and away the team leader in digs with 19, but there was help on the back line from Paige Ponce and Mills with nine digs each and Kaylee Blackledge, who recorded eight.

Mills also made a pair of blocks for the Lady Pirates .

Center Point will host Harper on Tuesday. Game time is 6 p.m.