Spikes claim thriller wins, lose heart breakers to Boerne

The Spikes 8A team played an outstanding game on Thursday as they beat Boerne South 66-58 in middle school boys’ basketball.

The leading scorer for the Spikes was Sam Ibarra with 25 points.

Ibarra led the charge in the third quarter with 17 of the team’s 30 points, including five three pointers.

Also scoring for the Spikes were Mason Carlile (15), Adan Hernandez (8), Cade Braaten (6), Jaxson Kincaid (4), Braylon Vela (3), Marcos Garza (3) and Jayden Wesling (2).

Top rebounders were Braaten, Hernandez, Stormy Rhodes, and Garza.

Defensive stars singled out by coach Devin Sweet included Carlile, Vela, Brandon Ramirez and Ibarra.

Spikes 8B

The 8B Spikes lost a hard-fought, close game by a score of 39-33, running their record to 4-2 on the season.

Scoring was led by Erik Rodriguez with 13 points.

Hayden Kneese, Matt Rodriguez, and Sam Chupp all had four points each. Tate Fahey, Adam Chancellor, Xavier Hernandez and Wiley Flores were good for two each.

Rebound leaders were Flores, Chupp, Chancellor and Rodriguez

Defensive standouts cited by coach Dana Gruver were Cameron Pena, Aiden Cline, Hernandez, Fahey and Kneese.

Spikes 7A

The Spikes 7A team lost a tight game to South 53-50 in overtime.

Outstanding offensive players, according to coach Shane Howerton, were Carson Jones with 15 points, Mason Houston (12), Peyton Bailey (6), Cade Jones (5), Julian Gonzales (5), Darren Dominguez (5), and Nicholas Nieto (2).

Outstanding defensive players were Gonzales, Nieto, and Bailey.

“The Spikes have shown lots of improvement throughout the year and are looking to win their last two games of the year. We will play Boerne North on January 30 in Boerne,” Howerton said.

Spikes 7B

The 7B Spikes team won its fifth straight game at the expense of Boerne South by a score of 45-35. and is now 5-1.

Leading the Spikes 7B team in scoring was Jackson Way with 13 points.

Maurice King had eight points, followed by Cayden Irvin with six, Christian “Popeye” Terrazas with four, Aiden "Wylie" Landrum also with four, Isaiah Vega added three, Daniel "DJ" Rodarte pitched in three, Christian Torres finished with two and Myles Jordan and Isaiah "Mikey" Nelson with one each.

Vega and Terrazas each made three pointers.

The Spikes have "open" week next week, but return to action on Jan. 30, where they will be on the road to take on Boerne North. Games times are 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.