Lady Antlers take second place in TFND tourney

The Lady Antlers advanced to the championship match of their own TFND Volleyball Classic on Saturday, with four Tivy players being named to the All-Tournament Team.

Savana Trahan , Ally Scheidle, Paige Melcher and Keirson Jalowy were part of the 18-member All-Tournament selections. Only tournament champion Class 6A Round Rock McNeil had as many players earn those honors as Tivy did.

The Lady Antlers fell in two games to McNeil 25-13, 25-22. Both teams were in the Gold Bracket due to success in pool play Friday.

Against McNeil, Scheidle recorded 11 kills, six assists, and three service aces. Trahan had 13 digs. Neva Henderson helped with her six assists.

To advance to the championship, the Lady Antlers downed Killeen for the second time this season in a rematch from just a week before, pocketing the Lady Kangaroos 25-17, 26-24.

Kill leaders against the Kangaroos were Scheidle and Jalowy with seven each. Scheidle pitched in 11 assists. Trahan and Jalowy both came up with nine digs and Trahan tossed up an impressive eight aces from the service line, while Hailey Davis blocked two Killeen scoring attempts.

Tivy topped San Antonio Wagner 25-17, 23-25, 25-14 in the Lady Antlers’ second bracket game. Wagner went on to take third place by defeating Fredericksburg.

Scheidle recorded another triple-double going against the Lady Thunderbirds with 12 kills, 20 assists, and 23 digs and served a pair of aces for good measure.

Jalowy, and Tyler Elkins also rained down two aces each, while Melcher came up with one block.

The Lady Antlers played their way into the Gold Bracket of the tournament based on day one decisions ,where they went 3-0.

In tourney pool pay, which began Friday, Tivy routed San Antonio Holmes 25-15, 25-11 in its first match.

Team leaders against the Huskies were Jalowy with 10 kills, Henderson with 10 assists, Trahan with 11 digs and Scheidle serving up three aces.

La Porte, from the Greater Houston Area squad, was upended by Tivy 25-14, 25-21.

Jalowy again had 10 kills, while Scheidle assisted 17 times and Trahan got 15 digs. Elkins, and Scheidle were good for a pair of service aces each. Davis blocked one ball.

Austin McCallum was toppled by Tivy 25-19, 25-13 in late afternoon action.

Scheidle was a one person wrecking crew by virtue of her eight kills, 18 assists and three aces, while Trahan’s back row libero play resulted in 13 digs. Davis, and Jalowy managed one bock each.

Other Hill Country teams in the 12-team affair included Fredericksburg and Llano. Greater Austin schools were McCallum, Round Rock McNeil, and Pflugerville. Bellville Faith Academy joined La Porte as teams from the Greater Houston Area. Holmes, John Jay, and Wagner came out of San Antonio, while Killeen traveled to Kerrville from Central Texas.

Tivy ran its season mark to 16-8 and is already within two wins of matching last year’s victory total. Next match time for Tivy is a home court meeting with Medina Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 27 starting at 5:15 (JV and freshmen), and 6:15 for varsity. District 26-5A opening skirmishes start Friday, Aug. 30 when Tivy travels to Seguin.