Lady Hawks blank SA Antoniement

The Lady Hawks' soccer team scored a big TAPPS district win by axing Atonement Academy of San Antonio 7-0 at the Kerrville Soccer Complex on Tuesday.

In securing their third district victory, the Lady Hawks recorded their goals from five different players, and four were in on assists.

Abby Michalak scored three times with assists from Gabby Michalak and Gracie Morris on two of the efforts. Gracie Morris, along with sister Avery, assisted on two goals.

Adding to the goal fest were single netters by Gracie Morris, Catharine Westfall, Brianna Alcorta and Ellie Cummings. Akemi Gutierrez also had an assist.

OLH has a game on Thursday in Schertz against John Paul-II.