Antlers push past LBJ 49-42 for bi-district win

NEW BRAUNFELS – It was an action-packed, fast-paced, physical game and one that Tivy Head Coach Brian Young called “one of the most memorable wins of my career” Tuesday night as the Antlers punched their ticket to the Class 5A area round of high school playoffs for the first time in six years with a 49-42 win over Austin LBJ in bi-district action at New Braunfels Canyon High School.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve played them (LBJ) in the playoffs … maybe eight or ten, and this is the first time I had a team beat them,” Young said.

It wasn’t an easy win. In fact, the number of lead changes were impossible to calculate, as both teams battled for the win.

The Antlers headed into the locker room at halftime with a slim 2-point lead, courtesy of a Niko Nieto, who dropped in his only two points of the game late in the second quarter.

The Jaguars returned to the court with confidence and went on an 8-0 run and held Tivy scoreless for nearly three minutes, before Abraham Vierra broke the third quarter drought and LBJ led 28-24.

Jackson Young reclaimed that lead with 1:36 remaining in the third quarter, bringing the score to 30-29 and put an exclamation point on it by hitting a buzzer beater to end the third period with a 34-31 lead.

The Antlers traded leads for most of the fourth quarter and were fighting an exhausting full court press, but pushed through.

“Finish. Finish,” Coach Young could be heard saying to his team.

Down by one point with 2:40 left in the game, freshman Jackson Johnston pulled down a key rebound that led to pay dirt as Christian Gotham dropped in a bucket to give Tivyy a 41-40 lead with less than two minutes left in the game.

With 59 seconds remaining, Vierra was fouled and sank two free throws, bringing the score to 42-40.

Will Johnston was fouled on a bonus with 43 seconds remaining and hit his two shots. Shortly after, Vierra was back at the line and finished strong to give the Antlers a 46-40 lead with 23 seconds remaining. Will Johnston added another free throw before the Jaguars punched in a quick shot with 10 seconds remaining.

And while that doesn’t seem like much time, it certainly is in high school basketball when the score is now 47-42.

It was young Jackson Johnston who put the icing on the cake when he dropped in two final free throw shots with five seconds left.

“We’ve gone to the tournaments and played the competition we needed to play to deserve to be out here and to deserve to win,” Coach Brian Young said. “It was a total team effort. There were spot minutes for people throughout. We had our starters on the floor most of the time, but Cubbage came in, John Henry came in, Fineske came in and everybody gave huge minutes.”

Senior Jackson Young was elated after the win.

“It’s been 9-10 years since we made it past the first round of the playoffs,” Jackson Young said. “I wanted this for my team and I wanted this for my dad (Coach Brian Young). This is just awesome.”

Will Johnston, who’s invaluable play in the paint doesn’t garner as much attention, but is crucial to the win, agreed with his teammate.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Will Johnston said. “We’ve lost the last two years to this team, so it feels good to fire it back at them.”

Jackson Young led the Antlers offensively, recording 17 points on the night, including three shots from behind the arc. Jackson Johnston followed with 12 points and Vierra added 10. Will Johnston sank three crucial free throws, as did Caleb Fineske, while Nieto and Gotham pocketed a bucket each.

Tivy will advance to the area round and will play the winner of the Floresville vs. San Antonio Jefferson game scheduled for tomorrow night. The date, time and location of the next playoff game will be reported when available.