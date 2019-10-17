Tivy JV routs SA Memorial 39-7

The Tivy junior varsity football team defeated San Antonio Memorial 39-7 Wednesday night at Antler Stadium in District 14-5A action

Julian Garza scored on an 8-yard run. Layne Zales hauled in a 30-yard pass from Fisher Roberts. Zac Donaldson scored on a 20-yard pass from Layne Zales. Zales crossed the goal line on a 14-yard scamper. Brett Stokes rushed for 19 yards to score for Tivy

The defense played lights out and created two turnovers, including Ethan Honeycutt’s pick-six interception that he carried in for a touchdown.

The Antler freshmen team did not play this week.

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday against Alamo Heights, with JV on the road and freshmen playing at Antler Stadium.