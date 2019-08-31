Lady Antlers sweep Seguin

SEGUIN – The Lady Antlers volleyball team more than atoned for being swept by the Lady Matadors during last year’s district run by doing the sweeping this year on Seguin’s home court.

Tivy bested Seguin in three sets 25-18, 25-21, 25-20. Last season Seguin beat Tivy in both meetings enroute to wining the District 26-5A title.

“We had great team contributions to pullout the win on the road,” said head coach Stephanie Coates.

Leaders for Tivy (18-8, 1-0) included Ally Scheidle recording another triple double. Scheidle, only a sophomore, finished with 16 Kills, 14 Assists and 12 Digs.

Neva Henderson was tops in assists with 18.

Scheidle and Savana Trahan served three aces.

Trahan and Keirson Jalowy joined Scheidle with a dozen digs.

Hailey Davis, Paige Melcher and Jalowy totaled six blocks as each Lady Antler secured two each.

San Antoni oMcCollum comes calling on the Lady Antlers Tuesday, Sep. 3 for a 6:15 p.m. varsity serve time.