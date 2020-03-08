Lady Antlers down JFK, struggle at tourney

Tivy may have been roughed up in the Seguin ISD Softball Tournament, but the Lady Antlers were dominant against San Antonio Kennedy in a District 26-5A game played Friday at Tivy’s home field.

Tivy blasted the Rockets 17-2 to improve to 2-2 in district and had an even dozen hits in the process.

Paige Melcher, Hannah Delgado, Olivia Ortiz and Amanda Denais all had two each. Liz Twiss bated in three runs and Melcher scored three runs. Amelia Blaser struckout two in only three innings of work.

The win came after five tournament games played over the course of Thursday, early Friday and on Saturday during which Tivy lost to Lockhart 10-5, Laredo United 11-6, Natalia 3-2, Harlingen 13-1 and San Antonio Edison 11-1.

Against Lockhart, Delgado and Denais had two hits apiece among Tivy’s eight total. Melcher, Tinlee Sanchez, Denais and Ortiz all had RBIs. Sanchez scored both runs.

Liz Twiss, Amelia Balser, Christy Medina, Ragen Shafer and Ortiz each got a hit as Tivy had five in the game with United. Medina’s two RBIs were the most for any one Tivy batter and runs were the results of Lexi Callcott, Twiss, Delgado, Sanchez, Emma Miller, and Ortiz crossing the plate.

Balser was the team’s best hitter with two of Tivy’s five raps in the game with Natalia and she scored both runs. Shafer had one RBI.

Twiss and Balser were responsible for both of Tivy’s hits in the contest with Harlingen, while Balser’s RBI brought in Melcher.

Delgado had one hit and the RBI that scored Twiss against Edison.

Tivy’s next game is in San Antonio with Wagner as only District 26-5A games dot the schedule the remainder of the season.