Pirates drop opener to St. Anthony

Center Point opened their 2020 baseball season with a 15-7 loss to San Antonio St. Anthony on Tuesday night at Pirate Field.

The Pirates banged out eight hits, but had 11 errors compared to the Yellowjackets, who committed one miscue and had 11 hits against a trio of Center Point pitchers.

Kolten Kitchens had three hits and scored two runs for Center Point, and managed to strike out four when he pitched a little over three innings in relief of starter Austin Hander.

Hander also had four strike outs in a little over two innings of work and was one of five Pirates getting a single base hit. He scored once and had an RBI. Kolby Vincent was the final Pirates' hurler and recorded one strikeout, plus a run scored and a hit

Joseph Carmouche and Cade Crawley batted in two runs each, and Crawley, Casey Vincent, and Nick Moehle were responsible for Center Point's other base hits.

Moehle, Fernando Fuentes and Carmouche scored runs for the Pirates, who are back at their home field on Friday to host the San Antonio Veteran’s Memorial junior varsity. First pitch is at 6 p.m.