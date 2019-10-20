Lady Pirates take down Great Hearts, fall to Harper

The Lady Pirates stole a set off Harper, but ultimately fell 3-1 to the Lady Longhorns, but head coach Caitlin Whittle was still pleased in her team’s showing against District 29-2A’s volleyball leader n Friday at Pirate Gym.

Center Point bowed out 20-25, 22-25, 25-17, 22-25.

“We probably played our best defense of the year. We made just a few errors in each set and had some key serve reception miscues, but I was proud of how the girls played,” said Whittle.

Center Point (12-17, 5-5) still has matches – both at home – with San Antonio Lee Academy and Lackland Stacey. Both matches hold important playoff implications for the Whittle’s group.

Against the Longhorns Lexi Mills led with a dozen kills. Kiersten Adams was high in assists at 21. Paige Ponce aced three serves. Kaylee Blackledge was down for 10 digs. Iris Lozano and Maegen Monje each blocked Harper shot attempts.

Getting in on the kills action with their efforts were Kammi Skeen making three, Lozano having two and one each from Adams and Monje. Mills finished with 18 assists, while Lozano tossed in six, Skeen four and Monje one. Jaylin Haughie and Mills aced two serves each and Lozano was good for one. Mills was one behind Blackledge with nine digs. Adams contributed six digs, while Skeen was in on four. Ponce had three and Haughie and Monje one each.

Earlier in the week, the Lady Pirates won for the third time in four matches and stayed afloat in the District 29-2A volleyball race by dispatching Great Hearts Monte Vista in three sets Tuesday at Pirate Gym 25-15, 25-21, 27-25.

“We’ll have a really good set and then go cold, but we did manage to serve really well when we needed to. Our serve-receive was better than in our past few matches and defensively we extended our reach and closed up holes to avoid easy points for the other side,” said Whittle.

While the first set was a relatively easy win, second and third set action was anything but for the Lady Pirates, who have now swept the Lions in both district outings.

Center Point (12-16, 5-4) trailed half of the second set, never gaining a lead until Iris Lozano’s serve put her team up 13-12. The Lions would tie things only once at 14-14 and when Kammi Skeen’s kill pushed the lead back to 15-14 in favor of Center Point the Lady Pirates would not relinquish it again.

Lozano blocked a shot and edged Center Point ahead 22-17 and then managed dink later to keep the Lady Pirates up 23-21 after Great Hearts had crept to within one. She finished the set with another block that gave Center Point its winner and 2-0 sets margin. Lozano was one of three Lady Pirates with at least five blocks. Skeen had five as did Lozano and Lexi Mills was kills leader at six.

In the third set Center Point flipped the script from its second set comeback by serving out early and leading all but one rotation when Great Hearts went up 25-24 for its only lead of the set.

The set was tied four times but when on the verge of possible loss Lexi Mills stepped up by making a pair of her half dozen kills. The first Mills kill knotted the set at 25-25 and the second concluded the contest. In between her kills, Meagan Monje and Lozano managed to tag-team for a block that helped Paige Ponce put a service point in the column which eased Center Point in front 26-25.

Assist leader for the Lady Pirates was Kiersten Adams at 15 while Mills added 14. Ponce aced five of her serves and led the Lady Pirates with 14 digs. Mills was blocks leader as well with two.

Center Point has three remaining district matches – all at home – beginning with San Antonio Lee Academy on Oct. 22 and the closer with Lackland Stacey on Oct. 25.