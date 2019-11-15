Antlers drop season opener to Cornerstone - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Antlers drop season opener to Cornerstone

Posted: Friday, November 15, 2019 11:30 pm

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy lost its season opener in boys’ basketball, losing to Cornerstone Christian 55-40 on Friday in San Antonio in non-district action.

Jackson Young led the Antlers with 24 points, including 10 of 10 from the free throw line.

Niko Nieto came along with five points followed by three from Abraham Viera. Christian Gorham, Will Johnston, Caleb Hebert-Dwyer and Caleb Fineske recorded two points each.

The Antlers got off to a slow start, recording only four points in the first quarter, but heated up in the second to knock down 20 and knot the score 24-24 at the half.

Tivy fell behind in the third quarter by a score of 42-30 and were outscored 13-10 in the final frame to take the loss.

The Antlers will host Killeen on Tuesday, Nov. 19 and travels to the Fort Worth Area for some tournament action in the Justin Northwest Classic to be held November 21-23.

