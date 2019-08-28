Lady Antlers take down Medina Valley 3-2

The Lady Antlers volleyball said yes to the final dress rehearsal when they tied the knot on a five game match with the Medina Valley Lady Panthers on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at Antlers Gym.

Tivy took the win to five sets, 25-22, 26-24, 22-25, 24-26, 15-11, and head into District 26-5A competition on a high note despite some inconsistencies that reared themselves at times.

“I think our volleyball play is improving in every match, but we put pressure on ourselves at times and create mistakes. We played at times tonight not to lose, rather than win,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates.

Service errors were a big part of the Lady Antlers’ challenge in the first and third sets. Tivy was able to avoid those sort of land mines in the first, but handing Medina Valley easy points in the third was not the stuff for a playoff contender.

“Those (serves) have got to become consistent in the long run. Any team that intends to go far in the playoffs serves consistently well,” said Coates.

But a win is a win, and Coates was quick to indicate that her young bunch may be coming together at the right time. Only four returners are back from last year’s group, while everyone else is new to varsity level schemes.

“Medina Valley has some of the best skill players in the area and gave us another look. We have faced a variety of styles among the teams we ‘ve played in the tournaments and that will help us as we go through district,” said Coates.

Veteran play was key as well against the Lady Panthers based on 21 kills by Ally Scheidle and the 25 assists that went through the talented sophomore. Paige Melcher and Scheidle seved five aces each. Melcher thwarted Lady Panther progress with three blocks as well.

Savana Trahan’s 30 digs were instrumental in preventing more Medina Valley points in what were close enough contests.

“Savana is also such a leader on the floor for us, and in a couple of sets Medina Valley really picked on her with ball placement, but she responded strongly,” said Coates.

A pair of younger Lady Antlers earned some volleyball street credit during the match and drew some positive comments from Coates.

“Our kids are continuing to fight, grow and develop. Kindal (Brown), and Shayla (Slaughter) didn’t get many swings at the ball, but the swings they took, they made,” Coates said.

Slaughter took one ball down that pumped Tivy up 8-5 in the deciding game. Brown kept the lead at 11-9 when one of her hits was unable to be controlled on the other side by the Lady Panthers.

Tivy takes a 17-8 overall mark to Seguin for the start of district play on Friday, and is back home on Tuesday, Sep. 3 hosting San Antonio McCollum.