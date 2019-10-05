Tivy CC takes three division titles at Mason - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Posted: Saturday, October 5, 2019 12:40 pm

Tivy CC takes three division titles at Mason

MASON – Tivy cross country teams won three of the four divisions at the Mason Invitational Cross Country Meet held Wednesday, Oct. 2 and finished third in another.

Lady Antlers led the way with Ximena Tinajero (12:27, Kendyl Turner (13:24), Mackenzie Caraway (13:42), Avery Freeman (13:51) and Jolie Wallace-Ellis (14:03) crossing in places 1-7-11-14-16 in the two mile race that featured 83 runners.

Trailing Tivy in the team standings were Comfort, Wimberley, Fredericksburg, Harper, Mason, Llano, Ozona, Nueces Canyon, and El Paso El Dorado.

The varsity boys finished third behind Fredericksburg and Wimberley, but ahead of Ozona, Harper, Ingram, Comfort, Llano, and San Angelo Christian Academy.

Out of 71 competitors going 5K (3.1 miles) Tivy racers that scored were Cory Pena (3rd, 18:26), Ethan Wrase (11th, 19:22, Tyler Logue (19th, 20:05), Josh Clayton (22nd, 20:31), and Dylan Pena (23rd, 20:36).

Junior varsity girls went 2-4-5-6-14 among 46 racers and beat out teams from Wimberley, Fredericksburg, Harper, and Junction in the standings.

Avery Malinak covered two miles in 15:31, Priscila Guzman did it in 15:36, Samantha Talaveras was good for 15:46, Jazmyne Rios ran 15:47, and Gibson Dearing had 16:29.

The boys junior varsity team topped teams from Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg Heritage, Wimberley, Ozona, and Junction, and locked onto positions 2-4-5-6-10 among 39 runners.

JV boys that scored for TIvy after going 5K were Jonathan Barkley (21:05), Lawson Behrens (21:20), Enrique Segura (21:35), Adin Viera (21:41), and Angel Aguilar (22:07).

