Tivy Tennis suffers first district loss to Champion

Tivy team tennis suffered its first loss in District 26-5A competition when Boerne Champion rallied past the Antlers 10-5 at Tivy’s home courts on Tuesday.

The only wins were turned in by the Lady Antlers in a girls doubles match and a pair of girls singles wins.

Doubles tandems going 3-0 against the Chargers were Lexi Harrel and Shayna Meek; Savannah Foster and Makayla Foster; and Sara Bowers and Catherine Harmon.

Singles victors were Harrel, and Meek.

Tivy (4-1) gets back to district play Friday, Oct. 11 by hosting San Antonio McCollum starting at 3:30 p.m.