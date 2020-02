SAN ANTONIO – Tivy snapped a two-game slide by defeating San Antonio Kennedy 1-0 on Friday night to get to 5-7 among District 26-5A soccer teams.

Kiki Segura made Tivy’s standup goal in the second half with an assist from Hunter Hale.

Josh Shantz recorded five saves from the goal keeper position and the Antlers earned their sixth overall win of the season.

Tivy will host San Antonio Wagner on Friday, March 6.