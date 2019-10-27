Pirates punched by Mason

CENTER POINT – The Pirates were sailing in search of a football playoff berth from District 14-2A Div. I on Friday when they hosted Mason’s Punchers ,but the defending state champions did not allow themselves to get anchored by an upset enroute to blanking Center Point 42-0.

“Mason fast-played everything they did. They were totally different with some of their schemes and they have a good defense,” said Center Point head coach Guy Walters.

Mason’s defense limited Center Point to less than 100 total yards – 90 – that was minus any turnovers. The Pirates fumbled twice, but did not lose the ball on either drop. The ground game, which is Center Point’s bread and butter was locked down to the tune of 46 yards on 31 rushes. Center Point came up with 44 passing yards.

Alex Valadez was the leading Pirate with 21 yards on seven carries and his longest run was 16 yards midway through the third quarter. Usual workhorse Cody Daily rushed six times for minus 11 yards.

So effective was Mason’s run-stopping unit that the Pirates did not have a truly legit first down until halfway through the third period. Mason was uncharacteristically penalized nine times and on four occasions those infractions resulted in first downs for the Pirates. Center Point again limited itself on the flags by committing only two penalties, the second game in a row with less than five.

The Punchers overcame its penalties (6-2, 3-0) used its ground game to roll up 322 yards on 25 rushes. Mason gouged the Pirates for five first-half touchdowns before defensive adjustments limited the bleeding in the second half and allowed only one Mason score.

“We shook the chalkboard and put an extra lineman up front. Eight men in the box helped us be more effective,” said Walters. “We did come out of the game healthy and if we beat Sabinal in our next game we clinch a playoff spot. Beating both Sabinal and Junction would have us in third in the district and really improve our seeding position for the playoffs."

Wins in the final two games – Sabinal for Homecoming and Junction on the road – would also give the Pirates a 6-4 record ,which would be the school’s best since 6-5 in 2011 which marked Walters’ first year as head coach.