Lady Antlers take fourth in SAISD tourney

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy and Brownsville Veteran’s Memorial were tied 1-1 after regulation of Saturday’s third place game at the SAISD Soccer Tournament, and the Chargers were winners in a shootout that pushed Tivy into fourth place among 16 teams.

Natali Lopez scored for the Lady Antlers with an assist from Zoe Pelton.

“We were disappointed, but are hopeful, and look forward to growth,” said Tivy head coach Shannon Coronado.

Tivy advanced to the championship bracket of the tournament on Friday, where the Lady Antlers lost 1-0 to San Antonio Lee, which set up the third place match up against the Chargers.

Prior to the loss against the Volunteers, Tivy managed its own 1-0 win over San Antonio Roosevelt that came benefit of a goal from MacKenzie Caraway, who had an assist from Malia Kniffen.

Opening Games

Day one at the tournament was a success for the the Lady Antlers on Thursday with opening wins in both games.

Eagle Pass Winn was Tivy’s first victim in a 6-0 shutout.

Single goals were scored by Caraway, Ashlee Zirkel, Ashley Cale, and Cindy Raya and Dannie Marks, who scored two.

Caraway also had two assists, Zirkel had one and Alyece Rodriguez had one as well.

Aaliyah Jasso recorded the shutout.

San Antonio Brackenridge fell to Tivy 2-1 in the day’s second game

Both goals were scored by Caraway, with assists from Rodriguez and Pelton.

“We were up 2-0 before conceding a goal with a few minutes left on the clock,” said Tivy head coach Shannon Coronado.

Tivy begins its District 26-5A games on Friday at Antler Stadium with the varsity starting at 7 p.m.