Spikes thump Loma Alta

For the second straight week of action Peterson Middle School football Spikes ran the table when it came to shutting out all opponents on Tuesday.

Loma Alta – one of the feeder schools for Medina Valley High School – was on the end of the thumpings that took place both in Castroville, where the eighth graders played and at Peterson’s home field where seventh graders were victorious.

Spikes 8A

The HPMS 8A team won 37-0.

Adan Hernandez had a pair of touchdowns in the first half as Peterson built a 14-0 lead. His first was a two-yard run followed by Fernando Manzano’s extra point kick. Hernandez also threw a 25-yard pass to Manzano that was good for a touchdown. Manzano was unsuccessful on the second point after.

In the second half touchdowns were put up by Stormy Rhodes, who hauled in a four-yard pass from Hernandez and Aiden Varwig with a 62-yard scamper. Hernandez pulled off a two-yard plunge.

Manzano kicked an extra point, Daine Grabs ran in one point after and a safety was totaled by Samuel Chupp and Caleb Pritt.

Other offensive highlights included Mathew Rodriguez making a 15-yard catch and Marcos Garza taking in a pass that covered 20 yards.

Defensively turnovers were forced by Varwig, Caleb Pritt with recovered fumbles and Joseph Aguirre’s blocked punt.

Tackles for lost yardage were produced by Gavin Garcia, Grabs, Pritt, Wiley Flores, Gael Cruces, Luis Ceballos, Garza and Joseph Aguirre.

Spikes 8B

The Spikes 8B team was a 40-0 victor.

Scoring happened in the first half when Miguel Perez had a 45-yd touchdown catch from Tate Fahey’s pass, Miguel Perez went 33 yards to paydirt and Elijah Gorham ran back an interception 45 yards. Miguel Perez was good on all three extra point kicks.

In the third quarter Maverick Delgado had a 15-yard touchdown run and, in the fourth quarter, Tate Fahey had a six-yard dive. Perez kicked both extra points.

Turnovers were credited to Guadalupe Torres with a fumble recovery and Isaiah Pena’s interception.

Tackles behind the line of scrimmage were forced by Kevin Moreno, Bryan Camacho, Tanner Beck, Christopher Bennett, Preston Mixon, Kevin Moreno, Jacob Flores and Hunter Brackeen.

Fahey also made a 25-yard run playing on offense.

Spikes 7A

At their home field the Spikes 7A team dominated Loma Alta 32-0.

Touchdown passes were put up by Cade Jones by throwing 15 yards to Aiden Irvin and Myles McDaniels hooking up for a 40-yarder to Carson Jones.

Scoring runs were the result of Cade Jones going two and 15 yards.

Aiden Irvin picked up a fumble and returned it for a 65-yard score to help the defense get some points.

Brandon Kan kicked an extra point.

Kan had a 20-yard run, Rocky Deleon went 40 yards on a kickoff return and River Risinger notched a 30-yard run to lead some more offensive highlights.

The offensive line of Connor Coffee, David Torres, Robert Johnson, Uriel Vela, Andrew Valderaz, Isiah Nelson, Landon Liken, and Mario Williams all provided blocking up front that allowed for Peterson’s offensive outburst.

Defensive standouts were Kan, Jaykwon Benson, Darren Dominguez, Deleon and Robert Johnson, with all making tackles for losses.

Robert Johnson had sack as well and Domynik Vasquez recovered a fumble.

The Spikes are now 4-2 for the year.

Spikes 7B

The Spikes 7B team stayed unbeaten at 6-0 with a 28-0 win over Loma Alta.

First-half scoring had HPMS leading 16-0 when halftime arrived.

Quarterback Peyton Middleton scored on a 50-yard and runningback Christian Terrazas scored from 10 yards out. Wiley Landrum’s extra point kicks were both good.

After halftime Peterson saw touchdowns from Daniel Rodarte’s 40-yard run and Peyton Bailey scoring on an 18-yard run. Both times the point after kicks failed.

Defensive standouts were Diego Benavides, Middleton and Eduardo Lopez, all making tackles for a loss. Lopez also had a fumble recovery.

The Spikes will take on Boerne South on Wednesday, with the seventh grade teams hosting and the eighth grade teams on the road.