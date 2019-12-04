Lady Hawks soccer opens with tie against Antonian - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Lady Hawks soccer opens with tie against Antonian

Posted: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 10:36 am

Our Lady of the Hills began its girls’ soccer season deadlocking 4-4 with San Antonio Antonian’s junior varsity squad Tuesday at the Kerrville Soccer Complex.

The match was the lone non-district contest for the Lady Hawks, who begin TAPPS league action Friday at San Antonio Atonement.

First half goals were scored for the Lady Hawks by Avery Morris, assisted from Gabby Michalak, and Abigail Michalak scoring off an assist from Gracie Morris.

In the second half Gracie Morris got her goal with an assist from Kara Benitez, and Avery Morris benefited from sister Gracie’s assist for the team’s last goal.

OLH took a total of 24 total shots on goal and on the defensive end Lady Hawk goalie Ellie Cummings made 15 saves.

After playing Atonement in San Antonio, OLH is back home to face Schertz John Paul-II at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9

